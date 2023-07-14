Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla Super-SEXY 8 Photos: Bhojpuri actress burns Instagram in Sizzling Bikinis

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in the sexiest bikinis. Fans love her well-toned body. These sensational bikini looks have gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest and BOLD bikini photos here.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla has a strong presence on social media. Namrata Malla frequently shares photos and videos with her followers, which is highly popular among Namrata Malla followers. She is flaunting her toned body, booty, abs, and legs in these BOLD Bikini pictures on social media.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and captivating as she soars the temperature high by donning the golden bikini in this new viral photo on social media. She serves a dose of sensual looks that have soared the temperature and fashion element on the 'gram as she gives seductively looks at the camera and flaunts her cleavage. Namrata accentuated her look with brown sunglasses and a shimmery golden neckpiece with pink lip shade on her lips.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sizzling in this viral and new photoshoot wherein she dons a black plunging neckline bra and flaunts her breasts, cleavage and toned stomach.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks irresistible and sensational as she flaunts her cleavage and abs in a BOLD floral-printed black bikini.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks irresistible and stunning as she gives sultry looks towards the camera lens. She is flaunting cleavage in a purple and orange bikini and increased sexiness of attire in a saree.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with cleavage and toned abs in a polka-dotted black bikini with short black boy shorts.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and captivating as she soars the temperature by flaunting her cleavage in a black and white aztec print bikini.

    

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with cleavage and toned abs in a pink bikini and floral-printed sarong.

