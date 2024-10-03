Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures OUT: Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS]

Months after their intimate wedding, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared stunning photos from their special day. The couple, who tied the knot in May, showcased their magical ceremony through heartfelt posts on social media

Months after tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown has unveiled a collection of stunning wedding photos that capture the enchanting moments from their intimate ceremony held in May. On October 2, the Stranger Things actress shared glimpses from her special day, showcasing her beauty in a white sheer lace corset dress that harmonized beautifully with her husband's outfit. In her touching caption, Millie conveyed her love, stating that she is now his wife "forever and always."

The post includes images from both the wedding and reception festivities. Jake Bongiovi, the 22-year-old model, also shared a selection of pictures, echoing Millie's sentiment by affirming that he would be her husband "forever and always."

During the ceremony, Millie chose a custom gown from Galia Lahav, which she paired with a lovely veil and elegantly styled hair. Jake complemented her in a classic black and white ensemble, as reported by Elle. The couple adorned their venue with lush greenery and vibrant floral arrangements, evident in the photos. One particular image captures them beneath a grand archway crafted from white roses and other beautiful blooms.

The aisle was adorned with impressive bouquets that adhered to their elegant black-and-white theme. A final image from the post showcases the after-party, where Millie opted for a chic satin off-shoulder mini dress, accessorizing with her husband's bow tie.

Additionally, the post provides a peek at their outfits from the welcome dinner, where Millie donned a lace dress with a tiered skirt, while Jake transitioned from a white suit to a sophisticated black one. The wedding took place at Villa Cetinale Roman, a lavish baroque-style villa in Tuscany, Italy. According to wedding photographer Sandra von Riekhoff, the event was an intimate gathering of family and friends, meticulously designed with inspired details.

Millie and Jake were first linked in June 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2023. Following rumors of a discreet wedding in May, the couple confirmed the news when they were spotted with matching wedding bands. Jon Bon Jovi, Jake’s father, shared on BBC’s The One Show that the couple was doing great and seemed absolutely fantastic. He remarked that it was a very small family wedding, highlighting that the bride looked stunning and Jake was exceptionally happy.

