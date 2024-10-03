Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s family has initiated legal action against Konda Surekha after her controversial claims linking KTR to the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The family, including Nagarjuna and his sons, vehemently opposed these allegations, prompting legal responses from both KTR and the Akkineni family

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s family is taking legal action against Konda Surekha following her recent claims. On Wednesday, the Telangana political leader alleged that KTR's interference had caused a rift in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relationship, ultimately leading to their divorce. In response, Nagarjuna, along with Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni, and Akhil Akkineni, expressed their discontent over these assertions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also dismissed the allegations firmly.

KTR issued a legal notice to Konda Surekha, demanding that she retract her statement. Although she has since retracted her comments, CNN News18 has reported that the Akkineni family is in the process of sending her a legal notice. Additionally, the Telugu Film Chamber will issue a separate notice to Minister Konda Surekha.

Konda Surekha claimed that Samantha's refusal to comply with certain demands led to her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She stated that KTR had suggested sending Samantha in exchange for not demolishing the N-Convention Centre. Surekha alleged that Nagarjuna pressured Samantha to approach KTR, but she declined, which ultimately resulted in the divorce. This was reported by Deccan Herald.

The N-Convention Centre, owned by Nagarjuna, faced partial demolition in August by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) due to encroachments on lake buffer zones. Although Nagarjuna secured a stay order from the High Court later that day, Surekha's comments have attracted negative attention.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's Response to Konda Surekha’s Claims

Nagarjuna took to X to express his condemnation of Surekha's allegations. He stated that he strongly criticized her comments and urged her not to exploit the lives of movie stars who refrain from engaging in politics to attack her adversaries. He emphasized the importance of respecting people's privacy and asserted that her accusations against his family were entirely irrelevant and false. Nagarjuna requested her to withdraw her statements immediately.

Naga Chaitanya's Reaction to Konda Surekha’s Claims

Naga Chaitanya also addressed Surekha's claims, labeling them as "ridiculous." He clarified that the decision to divorce was one of the most painful and unfortunate choices one can face. After much consideration, he and his former spouse had mutually decided to part ways. Chaitanya explained that their separation was made in a peaceful manner, considering their differing life goals, and aimed at moving forward with respect and dignity as mature adults. He expressed that the rumors and gossip surrounding their divorce were unfounded and inappropriate. Chaitanya mentioned that he had remained silent out of deep respect for both his former spouse and his family, despite the numerous baseless and absurd speculations.

ALSO READ: Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

Additionally, several notable stars, including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Nani, voiced their support for the Akkineni family and Samantha amidst the controversy

Latest Videos