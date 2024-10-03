Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know

    Nagarjuna Akkineni’s family has initiated legal action against Konda Surekha after her controversial claims linking KTR to the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The family, including Nagarjuna and his sons, vehemently opposed these allegations, prompting legal responses from both KTR and the Akkineni family

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Nagarjuna Akkineni’s family is taking legal action against Konda Surekha following her recent claims. On Wednesday, the Telangana political leader alleged that KTR's interference had caused a rift in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relationship, ultimately leading to their divorce. In response, Nagarjuna, along with Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni, and Akhil Akkineni, expressed their discontent over these assertions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also dismissed the allegations firmly.

    KTR issued a legal notice to Konda Surekha, demanding that she retract her statement. Although she has since retracted her comments, CNN News18 has reported that the Akkineni family is in the process of sending her a legal notice. Additionally, the Telugu Film Chamber will issue a separate notice to Minister Konda Surekha.

    Konda Surekha claimed that Samantha's refusal to comply with certain demands led to her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She stated that KTR had suggested sending Samantha in exchange for not demolishing the N-Convention Centre. Surekha alleged that Nagarjuna pressured Samantha to approach KTR, but she declined, which ultimately resulted in the divorce. This was reported by Deccan Herald.

    The N-Convention Centre, owned by Nagarjuna, faced partial demolition in August by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) due to encroachments on lake buffer zones. Although Nagarjuna secured a stay order from the High Court later that day, Surekha's comments have attracted negative attention.

    Nagarjuna Akkineni's Response to Konda Surekha’s Claims

    Nagarjuna took to X to express his condemnation of Surekha's allegations. He stated that he strongly criticized her comments and urged her not to exploit the lives of movie stars who refrain from engaging in politics to attack her adversaries. He emphasized the importance of respecting people's privacy and asserted that her accusations against his family were entirely irrelevant and false. Nagarjuna requested her to withdraw her statements immediately.

    Naga Chaitanya's Reaction to Konda Surekha’s Claims

    Naga Chaitanya also addressed Surekha's claims, labeling them as "ridiculous." He clarified that the decision to divorce was one of the most painful and unfortunate choices one can face. After much consideration, he and his former spouse had mutually decided to part ways. Chaitanya explained that their separation was made in a peaceful manner, considering their differing life goals, and aimed at moving forward with respect and dignity as mature adults. He expressed that the rumors and gossip surrounding their divorce were unfounded and inappropriate. Chaitanya mentioned that he had remained silent out of deep respect for both his former spouse and his family, despite the numerous baseless and absurd speculations.

    ALSO READ: Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

    Additionally, several notable stars, including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Nani, voiced their support for the Akkineni family and Samantha amidst the controversy

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know

    Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures OUT: Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS] ATG

    Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures OUT: Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS]

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more NTI

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more

    Akhil Akkineni comes out in support of half-brother Naga Chaitanya along with mother Amala [WATCH] ATG

    Akhil Akkineni comes out in support of half-brother Naga Chaitanya along with mother Amala [WATCH]

    Navratri 2024: 8 must-have Bollywood Dandiya, Garba songs for festive season; check full list here [WATCH] ATG

    Navratri 2024: 8 must-have Bollywood Dandiya, Garba songs for festive season; check full list here [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Peepal Leaf Remedy for Wish Fulfillment During Navratri 2024 anr

    Navratri 2024: Peepal Leaf Ritual for Wish Fulfillment

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 3: Rate of 8 gram gold surges; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 3: Rate of 8 gram gold surges; CHECK details

    Yogi govt to build Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025 anr

    Yogi govt to build Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know

    Veer Savarkar used to consume meat being a Brahmin Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao sparks row vkp

    'Brahmin Samaj's Veer Savarkar used to consume beef': Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao sparks row

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon