    Upcoming smartphone launches in October 2024: Oneplus, Xiaomi and more

    Following the release of the iPhone 16 series, Vivo T3 Ultra, and Motorola Razr 50 in September, smartphone companies are gearing up for their next round of launches. This compilation highlights some of the most anticipated smartphones set to debut in October 2024.

    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Oneplus 13

    OnePlus is set to release its OnePlus 13 in China this October. This highly anticipated mobile is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, promising significant performance enhancements. The OnePlus 13 is rumored to boast a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, offering a long-lasting battery and rapid charging times.

    IQOO 13

    Vivo's sub-brand, iQOO, is gearing up to launch its premium iQOO 13 series smartphone in China this October. Like the OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Reports suggest it will launch with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The iQOO 13 is also rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display and a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

    The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Fan Edition smartphone goes on sale in India today (October 3). The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset and packs a 4,700mAh battery. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It serves as a more affordable alternative to Samsung's flagship models while still delivering robust performance.

    Lava Agni 3

    Indian smartphone brand Lava is set to launch the Lava Agni 3 tomorrow (October 4). This budget phone will feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is expected to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Agni 3 may also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

    Infinix's first flip phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, is rumoured to launch in India in October. Already available in some countries, it features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. The Zero Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and Mali G77 MC9 GPU, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It offers a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

