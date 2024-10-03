Elevate your Navratri wardrobe: 5 Fabulous looks from Deepika Padukone

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone shines in a yellow saree with intricately designed red borders, perfectly capturing the vibrant festive spirit of Navratri.
In a rich velvet orange salwar suit, Deepika pairs it with matching earrings and yellow sandals, enhanced by golden pearl embellishments on the dupatta.
Deepika exudes elegance in a partially translucent white saree, complemented by a shimmering collared blouse, matching earrings, and a stunning ring.
In a red saree with a matching blouse, Deepika's royal look features intricate patterns and pearl-like embellishments, finished with a delicate kajra.
Deepika stuns in a stylish co-ord two-piece outfit, blending purple, pink, and white florals, creating a unique and fresh festive appearance.