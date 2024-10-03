Mumbai's Atal Setu sees second suicide in 2 days as businessman jumps to death

The businessman, identified as Philip Hitesh Shah, had been reportedly struggling with depression for several months, according to his family. Police officials stated that Shah drove his sedan onto the Atal Setu early in the morning, parked his vehicle, and then leaped into the sea.

In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old businessman from Matunga, Mumbai, died by suicide on Wednesday by jumping off the Atal Setu, part of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The incident took place just two days after a deputy manager of a nationalised bank also took his life by jumping from the same bridge.

The businessman, identified as Philip Hitesh Shah, had been reportedly struggling with depression for several months, according to his family. Police officials stated that Shah drove his sedan onto the Atal Setu early in the morning, parked his vehicle, and then leaped into the sea.

CCTV footage from the bridge’s control room alerted rescue personnel to the parked car, and they rushed to the scene. Despite efforts to save him, Shah was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

His identity was confirmed through his Aadhaar card found in the vehicle. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Nhava Sheva police station in Navi Mumbai.

This is the second such incident in a matter of days. On Monday, Sushant Chakravarti, a deputy manager at a nationalised bank, jumped from the same bridge after parking his SUV at Sewri. His body was found washed ashore in Navi Mumbai the following day. According to his wife, Chakravarti had been under immense work pressure.

