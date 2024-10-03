Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert until October 9 due to stormy winds from Lakshadweep

    The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts from October 3 to 9, due to stormy winds from Lakshadweep. Significant rain is expected, with thunderstorms likely in the evenings, and a yellow alert has been announced for October 4 and 5.

    Bengaluru IMD issues heavy rainfall alert until October 9 due to stormy winds from Lakshadweep vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 5:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that stormy winds originating from Lakshadweep will head southwest, bringing heavy rainfall to several regions, including Bengaluru, from October 3 to October 9. 

    According to meteorological reports, a cyclonic circulation over the Maldives and surrounding areas has now reached Lakshadweep. This storm system extends from the sea level to a height of 4.5 kilometres and is moving southwestward. The IMD has predicted that both southern inland and coastal districts of Karnataka will experience significant rainfall during this period, with Bengaluru likely to receive rain over the next three days.

    Karnataka rains: Heavy downpour in 6 districts, 3 drown as weather wreaks havoc

    Weather expert C.S. Patil shared a video announcement detailing the forecast. He indicated that cloudy conditions will persist in Bengaluru, with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder expected in certain areas during the evening and night. Moderate rain is anticipated in the city from October 3 to 7, with neighbouring districts such as Ramnagar, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, and Mandya expecting more precipitation.

    Is Bengaluru haven for terrorists? Police arrest Pak citizen following ULFA terrorist's capture

    Heavy rain is expected across many southern interior locations today, with light rain possible in the northern hinterland. The IMD anticipates widespread rain across southern interior districts from October 3 to 9. Additionally, heavy rainfall is predicted in some coastal areas, prompting a yellow alert for specific locations on October 4 and 5.

    Bengaluru, along with the districts of Ramanagara, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, and Davangere, is forecasted to receive substantial rainfall. Meteorologists predict that October will see overall good rainfall across the region, promising a wet and lively month ahead.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I will continue as CM for next 5 years says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'I will continue as CM for next 5 years': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India vkp

    Bengaluru: Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani; authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India!

    Karnataka Parents shocked as hospital delivers deceased boy after announcing girl DNA test approved vkp

    Karnataka: Parents shocked as hospital delivers deceased 'boy' after announcing girl; DNA test approved

    Pakistani woman detained in Chennai married to Davangere resident reveals probe vkp

    Pakistani woman detained in Chennai, married to Davangere resident, reveals probe

    Justice N Santosh Hegde Interview with Asianet News Network on MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Not apt to probe MUDA case by officials under Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah': Retd Lokayukta Santosh Hegde

    Recent Stories

    Elevate your Navratri wardrobe: 5 Fabulous looks from Deepika Padukone NTI

    Elevate your Navratri wardrobe: 5 Fabulous looks from Deepika Padukone

    football 'Everything was pretty bad': Admits Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after 1-0 Champions League loss at Lille scr

    'Everything was pretty bad': Admits Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after 1-0 Champions League loss at Lille

    Mouni Roy's 8 transparent sarees: Ditch lehengas for glamorous Look ATG

    Mouni Roy's 8 transparent sarees: Ditch lehengas for glamorous Look

    Alexander Soros meets father George Soros' 'old friend' Muhammad Yunus amid Bangladesh turmoil, sparks row snt

    Alexander Soros meets father George Soros' 'old friend' Muhammad Yunus amid Bangladesh turmoil, sparks row

    Yogi government plans divisional trade shows following UPITS 2024 success vkp

    Yogi govt plans divisional trade shows following UPITS-2024 success

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon