Bengaluru: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert until October 9 due to stormy winds from Lakshadweep

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts from October 3 to 9, due to stormy winds from Lakshadweep. Significant rain is expected, with thunderstorms likely in the evenings, and a yellow alert has been announced for October 4 and 5.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that stormy winds originating from Lakshadweep will head southwest, bringing heavy rainfall to several regions, including Bengaluru, from October 3 to October 9.

According to meteorological reports, a cyclonic circulation over the Maldives and surrounding areas has now reached Lakshadweep. This storm system extends from the sea level to a height of 4.5 kilometres and is moving southwestward. The IMD has predicted that both southern inland and coastal districts of Karnataka will experience significant rainfall during this period, with Bengaluru likely to receive rain over the next three days.



Weather expert C.S. Patil shared a video announcement detailing the forecast. He indicated that cloudy conditions will persist in Bengaluru, with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder expected in certain areas during the evening and night. Moderate rain is anticipated in the city from October 3 to 7, with neighbouring districts such as Ramnagar, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, and Mandya expecting more precipitation.



Heavy rain is expected across many southern interior locations today, with light rain possible in the northern hinterland. The IMD anticipates widespread rain across southern interior districts from October 3 to 9. Additionally, heavy rainfall is predicted in some coastal areas, prompting a yellow alert for specific locations on October 4 and 5.

Bengaluru, along with the districts of Ramanagara, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, and Davangere, is forecasted to receive substantial rainfall. Meteorologists predict that October will see overall good rainfall across the region, promising a wet and lively month ahead.

