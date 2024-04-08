Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT SEXY: Bhojpuri actress drops pictures in bikini, flaunts her BOLD body

    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    Namrata Malla took to Instagram on Monday to post new pictures which took the internet by storm.

    article_image1

    Namrata Malla is a popular actress and model who often flaunts her hot body with posts on social media.

    article_image2

    She recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures where she was seen wearing a multi-coloured bikini. 

    article_image3

    Namrata Malla posed in the sun while dipping her toned body in the swimming pool looking extremely hot. 

    article_image4

    To complete her look, she had her hair tied in a bun, hoop earrings, glasses and a few chains around her neck.

    article_image5

    Namrata Malla posed in many ways and her post went viral on social media within a few hours of posting.

    article_image6

    Namrata Malla is an amazing belly dance and also shows off her belly dance moves by dancing on songs. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kannappa: Akshay Kumar joins Prabhas, Mohanlal in upcoming Telugu film rkn

    Kannappa: Akshay Kumar joins Prabhas, Mohanlal in upcoming Telugu film

    Sanjay Dutt to join politics? To contest Lok Sabha elections? Details here RKK

    Sanjay Dutt to join politics? To contest Lok Sabha elections? Details here

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Will Jasmin Jaffar manage new captaincy? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Will Jasmin Jaffar manage new captaincy?

    Priyadarshans new docuseries explores 500 years of Ram Temple history; set to air on Doordarshan; Read on ATG

    Priyadarshan's new docu-series explores 500 years of Ram Temple history; set to air on Doordarshan; Read on

    Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image RKK

    Kangana Ranaut refutes false claims of meat and beef eating, slams people for trashing her image

    Recent Stories

    Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024 RKK

    Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024

    LG Saxena reports Delhi ministers' no-show after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest to MHA AJR

    LG Saxena reports Delhi ministers' no-show after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest to MHA

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma imitates Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh & more; WATCH viral video osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's old video imitating Tendulkar, Dravid, Yuvraj, Zaheer & more resurfaces (WATCH)

    Trinamool Congress MPs detained during dharna outside Election Commission HQ; check details AJR

    Trinamool Congress MPs detained during dharna outside Election Commission HQ; check details

    Here's why Divyenndu will not return as Munna Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur 3' RKK

    Here's why Divyenndu will not return as Munna Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur 3'

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon