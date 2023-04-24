Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises heat in sexy red floral print bra

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her toned body, booty, and cleavage in a red floral print bra and fans love her stunning body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sensuous dance reel on a popular Bhojpuri song that has gone viral. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this dance reel of Namrata got released a few hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla looks searing hot in a red floral printed bra with a white floral printed short sarong.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the alluring red floral print bra by flaunting her abs and cleavage in the picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with cleavage and toned abs in a hot red floral print bra.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her cleavage, abs, and thighs in a red floral-printed bra.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla displays her cleavage, abs, waist, and toned legs with a sultry pose in a red floral print bra in the picture with smooth dance moves.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla wins the hearts of fans with her smooth dance moves on the viral Bhojpuri song Kamar Kare Lach Lach of singer Neelkamal Singh in a hot red floral print bra which shows her cleavage, abs, and hands.

    article_image8

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a red floral printed bra. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, cleavage, hands, and abs here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shruti Haasan adds Lord Murugan Vel tattoo: Know stories behind her tattoos ADC

    Shruti Haasan adds Lord Murugan Vel tattoo: Know stories behind her tattoos

    Aryan Khan makes big debut as director by directing his father, Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic' vma

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic'

    Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower pictures with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza go viral ADC

    Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower pictures with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza go viral

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant is all set for Olympics 2024; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Shruti Haasan adds Lord Murugan Vel tattoo: Know stories behind her tattoos ADC

    Shruti Haasan adds Lord Murugan Vel tattoo: Know stories behind her tattoos

    PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him anr

    PM Modi begins mega road show in Kerala's Kochi; 1000s line up to greet him

    Ministry stalls May 7 WFI Elections, asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to conduct polls-ayh

    Ministry stalls May 7 WFI Elections, asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to conduct polls

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Mumbai Indians look to sort out bowling anguish in clash versus Gujarat Titans

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon