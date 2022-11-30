Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT and SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her cleavage in black bikini bra; reel goes VIRAL

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    Namrata Malla sexy video: Fans loved and commented on Namrata Malla's latest bold and seductive Instagram reel, where she danced to the Lata Mangeshkar song 'Woh Hai Zarakha Fakhafa'

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, requires no introduction. Fans even refer to her as a social media star because of the daring films and pictures she posts online.

    Namrata Malla continues to make the news because of her Instagram updates. Her newest video is once again setting all previous records. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Namrata Malla makes sultry gestures in Lata Mangeshkar's song in her most recent video, making her appear incredibly seductive.

    She made a strong statement in the song "Woh Hai Zara Khafa Khafa" by Lata Mangeshkar. Fans find her sensual expression to be too much. In terms of her clothing, she is sporting a black bra and is pretty enticing to her followers.

    More than 3324 people have liked this video in the last half hour. The Internet is sweltering over Namrata Malla's video.
     

    In the comment area, supporters are also being supportive. Someone said, "Hot and enticing." Namrata Malla, soon to be featured in Telugu item songs, is also known as Nora Fatehi in the Bhojpuri business for those unaware.

