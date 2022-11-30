Namrata Malla HOT and SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her cleavage in black bikini bra; reel goes VIRAL

Namrata Malla sexy video: Fans loved and commented on Namrata Malla's latest bold and seductive Instagram reel, where she danced to the Lata Mangeshkar song 'Woh Hai Zarakha Fakhafa'

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, requires no introduction. Fans even refer to her as a social media star because of the daring films and pictures she posts online.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Namrata Malla continues to make the news because of her Instagram updates. Her newest video is once again setting all previous records. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Namrata Malla makes sultry gestures in Lata Mangeshkar's song in her most recent video, making her appear incredibly seductive.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She made a strong statement in the song "Woh Hai Zara Khafa Khafa" by Lata Mangeshkar. Fans find her sensual expression to be too much. In terms of her clothing, she is sporting a black bra and is pretty enticing to her followers.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

More than 3324 people have liked this video in the last half hour. The Internet is sweltering over Namrata Malla's video.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram