Highest Market Cap Companies in India in July 2024

Market capitalization, abbreviated as market cap, serves as an indicator of a company's value as determined in the stock market. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by its total number of outstanding shares. As of July 2024, the Indian stock market is dominated by several prominent companies across various sectors. Many of these companies are also rapidly ascending to become some of the largest companies globally.

In this blog, we will examine the top ten of these companies in detail.

Top 10 Companies with Highest Market Cap in India

The highest market cap companies in India as of July 2024 include the below names.

Reliance Industries Ltd

Reliance Industries, chaired by Mukesh Ambani, leads the market with a staggering market capitalization of over ₹21 lakh crore. Reliance has a significant presence in various sectors in India such as energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail, and telecommunications.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹3,189.90.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS, led by K. Krithivasan, India’s largest information technology services and consulting company, holds a market cap of approximately ₹13 lakh crore. TCS, a part of Tata Group, continues to provide a wide range of IT services.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹4,010.00.

HDFC Bank

HDFC bank has a market cap surpassing ₹10 lakh crore making it a dominant force in the banking sector. Led by Sashidhar Jagdishan, the bank has grown significantly following its merger with HDFC Ltd.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹1,649.40.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has a market cap exceeding ₹8 lakh crore. Under the leadership of Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank offers an extensive range of banking products and services through a vast network of branches and ATMs.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹1,231.85.

State Bank of India (SBI)

The State Bank of India is the largest public sector bank in India, holding a market cap of around ₹6.5 lakh crore. Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara oversees its extensive range of banking services.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹859.60.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel is a leading telecommunications company, and has a market cap of over ₹6 lakh crore. CEO Gopal Vittal has steered the company to operate in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. It provides high-speed internet in rural India using laser technology.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹1,429.25.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

LIC is the largest public insurance company in the country with a market cap of about ₹5 lakh crore. CEO Siddhartha Mohanty oversees its extensive network of agents and offices.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹1,014.55.

Infosys Ltd

Infosys, led by CEO Salil Parekh, has a market cap of over ₹5 lakh crore. This Bengaluru-based IT services and consulting firm is renowned globally for its digital services.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹1,641.10.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a British-Dutch-owned Indian subsidiary consumer goods company with a market cap exceeding ₹5 lakh crore. CEO Rohit Jawa leads HUL with a strong market presence in personal care and cleaning products.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹2,545.10.

ITC Limited

ITC with a market cap of approximately ₹5 lakh crore, is a diversified conglomerate. Under CEO Sanjiv Puri, ITC operates in sectors including FMCG, hotels, software, packaging, and agribusiness.

Share price as of July 2024: ₹433.50

Conclusion

The companies mentioned above show the breadth and depth of India's corporate landscape and economy at large. Based on your goals and research, you can make a decision to invest in the stock market.

