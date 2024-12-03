Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding: Will actress continue acting after marriage? Here's what Naga Chaitanya said

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding approaches, fans are curious if Sobhita will continue acting after marriage. Find out what Naga Chaitanya revealed



Naga Chaitanya

The Telugu film industry is abuzz with excitement as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to marry on December 4, 2024. The couple, who have been together for a few years, are finally taking the plunge into marriage while honoring traditional customs. Fans are eagerly awaiting their grand wedding.



In a recent Zoom interview, Naga Chaitanya expressed his enthusiasm over the impending nuptials. Fans were particularly curious about Sobhita's plans to pursue performing after marriage. To her followers' relief, Naga promptly allayed their worries by announcing that Sobhita will still be filming.

Naga also spoke warmly about Sobhita Dhulipala’s family. He mentioned how her family, much like his own, is deeply rooted in culture and affection. He shared that they treated him like a son, and there are many shared values and traditions, strengthening their bond even further.

The couple has spent time celebrating festivals together, and Naga expressed his confidence that their relationship will only grow stronger with time. With both families closely connected, their marriage seems to be a harmonious union, and Naga looks forward to a future filled with love and togetherness.

Looking ahead to his career, Naga Chaitanya has much to anticipate. On February 7, 2025, his next movie, Thandel, will be released. He is also working on an unnamed project. With her recent appearances in Love, Sitara, and the Emmy-nominated The Night Manager, Sobhita is still making waves in the entertainment industry.

