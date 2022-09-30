Naane Varuvean Day 1 Box Office Report: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's thriller gets a thumbs up

After an 11-year break, Naane Varuvean is Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's fourth collaboration. The film is about twin brothers Kathir and Prabhu.

The psychological suspense thriller Naane Varuvean was written by Dhanush and was helmed by Selvaraghavan, who is also his brother. On September 29 worldwide, the movie was launched amidst reasonable anticipation but with little to no advertising.



The film's performers, music, and directing have received rave reviews. After an 11-year hiatus, this film is Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's fourth collaboration. The film is about twin brothers Kathir and Prabhu.



After a horrific event, Prabhu and his mother depart for Chennai. A daughter named Satya was born to Prabhu and the lady he married some 20 years later. Both brothers stand out, but Kathir emerges as the more aggressive one.



Their daughter starts having images of Somu, a fictional character she can talk to. The connection between Kathir, Prabhu, Satya, and Somu must be seen on a large screen.



Naane Varuvean, the debut day of Dhanush's film, earned between Rs 7 and Rs 8 crore at the box office nationwide, including money from the dubbed versions. The film was dubbed and released as Nene Vasthunna in Telugu.



The foundation of the movie is its background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Saying that wouldn't be overstating things. Om Prakash's superb cinematography added to the overall quality of the experience. Naane Varuvean, a good thriller with a snappy duration, is ideal for viewing this weekend. Also Read: Naane Varuven Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money?

