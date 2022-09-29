Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naane Varuven: 7 Reasons to watch Dhanush, Selvaraghavan's psychological thriller

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    For Dhanush, 2022 was a key year in his acting career. He had several releases, including one on a global scale, most of which were commercially and/or critically successful. Naane Varuven is his latest release getting positive reviews from fans and critics.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The anticipation for this psychological thriller, which debuted today, September 29, is insane. This is a confluence of unexpected events that nobody anticipated. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan collaborated on the script for Naane Varuven, which features both of them.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dhanush has written a movie twice, most recently for this one. Before it, he wrote and directed his first film, Pa. Paandi. Given the subject and the director, Dhanush's writing for the movie creates a buzz. Dhanush will play two characters in the psychological action thriller film. The brothers' fourth project as actor and directors together is the film. Following the actor's performance and appearance in the Naane Varuvean teaser, fans were in a tizzy. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dhanush will play two characters in the psychological action thriller film. The brothers' fourth project as actor and directors together is the film. Following the actor's performance and appearance in the Naane Varuvean teaser, fans were in a tizzy. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dhanush will play two characters in Naane Varuvean. The actor has been having success lately with films like The Gray Man and Thiruchitrambalam. In addition to portraying the identical twins, he has also been teased for playing a villain "never before seen in Tamil film" in one of these characters.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Selvaraghavan: The director's reputation has always provided something to look forward to in his films, hit or miss. Selvaraghavan has never previously missed a shot with Dhanush (Pudhupettai, Kaadhal Kondaein, Mayakkam Enna)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yuvan Shankar Raja: Some of the songs in the movie Naane Varuvean and the composer's background score are pretty surreal. The soundtrack of the movie is one of its highlights so far.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    First Review: Umair Sandhu, a well-known social media user associated with the foreign censor board, has added to this by posting his critique of Naane Varuvean to his tales. It states: "I gave ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #PS1 to your film ! That’s enough ok !! Don’t be jealous of #Dhanush #NaaneVaruvean 🔥"

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Runtime: Naane Varuvean has a short runtime of 122 minutes, or 2 hours and 2 minutes. For the majority of moviegoers today, it is a desirable quality. Also Read: Naane Varuven Review: Is Dhanush's psychological thriller worth your time and money?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Story: It's not often that one hears the term "déjà vu" in Indian cinema, but Naane Varuvean has been described as a thriller based on the concept. The novel's plot, which centres on two middle-aged brothers reuniting after one of their children becomes ill, is also a bit unusual. Also Read: Naane Varuven Vs Ponniyin Selvan? Here's what Dhanush's film producer has to say

