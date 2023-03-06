Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress-Pawan Singh's romantic Holi song 'Jab se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa' goes viral

Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's passionate Holi song 'Jab Se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa' is grabbing fans' attention on social media and YouTube

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri music and videos continue to be popular on social media. The Bhojpuri film industry is expanding rapidly. Pawan Singh and Monalisa are the most popular pair in the industry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Now that Holi is in full swing, the couple's old steamy 'Holi' romance is making waves on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

'Jab Se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa' is a captivating tune. The on-screen chemistry between Pawan Singh and Monalisa is unmistakable. So far, the film has earned 78,277,195 views on YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Holi romance between Monalisa and Pawan Singh is very enticing. The duo is enough to light up the song, music video, or film. This video has a lot of fans.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This video has so far garnered 11,876,207 views. The duo of Monalisa and Pawan Singh is quite popular among Bhojpuri cinema audiences, and they are widely liked.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube