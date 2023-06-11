Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song ‘Paala Sataake’ is a must WATCH

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's sizzling passion in 'Paala Sataake' will leave you speechless; watch video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa's dance performance in the song 'Paala Satake' lights up the mood. The song is causing a stir among music enthusiasts, and the duo's searing chemistry is fueling the fire.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song depicts them dressed in ethnic attire, and their dynamic dancing routines are breathtaking. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan and Monalisa can be seen swaying to the enticing beats of the song 'Paala Satake'. Their chemistry is palpable, and their dancing techniques are enthralling.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has quickly become a fan favourite, and it's easy to understand why. Pawan and Monalisa both worked hard to make the performance seem fluid and faultless.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song's video has also received a lot of love and attention from fans. The lovely bedroom romance and breathtaking images have contributed to the song's overall appeal.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh is a well-known Bhojpuri singer and actor with several popular songs and films. He has a large fan base in the Bhojpuri film industry, and his music and films are well-liked by people of all ages.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, on the other hand, is a skilled actress and dancer who has earned a name for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry with her outstanding performances.

