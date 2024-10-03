Alexander Soros meets father George Soros' 'old friend' Muhammad Yunus amid Bangladesh turmoil, sparks row

In a move that has ignited considerable controversy, Alexander Soros, son of billionaire investor George Soros, recently met with Muhammad Yunus, the interim chief advisor of Bangladesh and Nobel Prize laureate.

In a move that has ignited considerable controversy, Alexander Soros, son of billionaire investor George Soros, recently met with Muhammad Yunus, the interim chief advisor of Bangladesh and Nobel Prize laureate. Alexander took to Facebook to express his delight in reconnecting with an "old friend" of his father's and the Open Society Foundation. This meeting comes amid rising tensions in Bangladesh's political landscape, particularly between Yunus and the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Delighted to see an old friend of my father and the foundation, Nobel prize winner @professormuhammadyunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, who stepped in to lead Bangladesh towards a peaceful future based on equity and fairness," wrote Alexander Soros in a Facebook post.

The backdrop of this encounter is marked by claims of foreign interference in Bangladesh's domestic politics. Hasina has accused the United States of orchestrating her removal from power following her refusal to allow a US military base on St Martin’s Island, a strategically important location in the Bay of Bengal. She alleges that this refusal led to the destabilization of her government, particularly through the anti-quota student protests that have swept the nation.

Critics of the interim government, perceived as pro-US, have pointed to Yunus's deep ties with American organizations, including USAID and the Ford Foundation. His connections have raised suspicions regarding his alignment with US interests, particularly in light of recent political upheavals in Bangladesh.

Despite his international acclaim for poverty alleviation through microfinance initiatives, Yunus has faced legal scrutiny within Bangladesh. Hasina has accused him of misusing Grameen Bank's resources and ethical misconduct, including alleged financial violations involving $100 million intended for microcredit.

The political climate in Bangladesh is increasingly fraught with complexities surrounding issues of sovereignty and foreign influence. Hasina's administration had claimed that US intentions for military presence in the region, particularly through the proposal for an airbase, have fueled unrest within the country. The Prime Minister had pointedly remarked that allowing the US to build a military installation would enable her to maintain power but would compromise national sovereignty.

The US State Department has firmly denied any involvement in Hasina's political challenges, yet allegations persist regarding an orchestrated campaign against her government. Recent protests involving students from institutions like BRAC University, which is affiliated with the Open Society University Network founded by George Soros, have raised concerns about the potential influence of US-funded initiatives in the country.

Adding fuel to the fire, recent communications reveal that 22 US senators, including prominent figures such as Ilhan Omar, have urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take action against Hasina's regime, reflecting growing discontent with her administration among American lawmakers.

The Soros family's historical engagement with progressive causes, especially through the Open Society Foundations, has drawn criticism from various political factions globally, including accusations of meddling in domestic politics.

"Alexander Soros, son of George Soros, meets “old friend” of his father Bangladesh Interim Government Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. Any doubts now who was behind trouble in Bangladesh?" wrote one user on X in wake of the photos.

Another user commented, "Yunus is a puppet of Soros and his henchmen. Everyone knows this."

"We tried to warn everyone Bangladesh suffered a garden-variety US-backed "color revolution" like they have in Europe re Ukraine, Georgia and the rest. Now the US will get its military base on Saint Martin island with which to project imperial might into the Bay of Bengal, standing in the way of China's BRI," remarked a third user.

Here's a look at additional reactions to Alexander Soros' meeting with Muhammad Yunus:

