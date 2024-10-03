Mouni Roy's 8 transparent sarees: Ditch lehengas for glamorous Look

Lifestyle
Mouni Roy's black transparent saree is amazing. Beautiful work of zari and golden stars has been done on the saree. This saree can be your pride in a cocktail party or other event
This saree designed with white colored thread is very beautiful. The border of the saree has pearl work. Keeping the backless blouse, two strings of pearls have been added
The transparent texture and shiny finish of organza saree makes it special. Like Mouni Roy, you too can choose an organza saree, which will give you a trendy look
The black chiffon transparent saree has a classic look, which gives you an elegant and soft look. You too can look very attractive in a chiffon saree like Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy wears this type of saree on many occasions. Beautiful stars have been crafted on the net saree. You can make your own style statement
Sheer sarees are especially known for their transparency. These sarees flaunt your body curves and give you a bold and glamorous look. Keep this type of saree in your wardrobe
If you want something more glamorous and party look, then sequin work transparent saree will be best for you. You can choose this saree design of Mouni Roy