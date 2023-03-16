Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa BOLD and SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance is 'too hot to handle'-WATCH

    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's romance in the song 'Paala Satake' from the movie Sarkar Raj is a must-watch for all their fans

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa are well-known for their on-screen chemistry, and their recent appearance in the Bhojpuri song 'Paala Satake' is no exception.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    With Pawan Singh and Monalisa's sexy and bold performance, the duo lit the screen on fire, mesmerising viewers.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh are featured in the song in romantic surroundings, passionately expressing their love for one another.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh have undeniable chemistry, and their thrilling performance has left fans wanting more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Every shot of the song has the actress looking stunning, and her on-screen presence is just captivating. Monalisa's emotions, gestures, and body language contribute to the song's appeal and make it a visual delight for fans. Also Read: ‘My mom would clean toilets': Bharti Singh talks about living in poverty

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh, on the other hand, has complemented Monalisa’s performance with his electrifying moves and intense expressions. His performance is outstanding, and he has once again proved why he is considered one of the most talented actors in the Bhojpuri industry. Also Read: Monalisa BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress looks SEXY in saree as she romances with Pradeep

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Focus on World Cup 2023 preparation begins with opener in Mumbai snt

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Focus on World Cup 2023 preparation begins with opener in Mumbai

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company AJR

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH) vma

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH)

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon