    ‘My mom would clean toilets': Bharti Singh talks about living in poverty, struggling to meet the basic

    During her recent appearance on Neena Gupta’s podcast, Bharti Singh discusses poverty and recalls her mother cleaning toilets to meet their basic necessities!

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Thanks to her sheer hard work and talent, Bharti Singh is now considered one of the industry's greatest and most bankable comedians. But did you know Singh experienced numerous ups and downs as a child? Her path from rags to riches is truly impressive. 

    During a recent interview on actress Neena Gupta's podcast, the comedian discussed growing up in poverty and her struggles. Bharti informed Neena that her father died when she was two years old, forcing her siblings to abandon their education and work in a blanket factory to make ends meet. "My focus has always been poverty," the comic explained.

    "My father died when I was two years old. My siblings and sisters had all quit their careers. They formerly worked at manufacturing. They used to transport large blankets. Night after night, they would sew them. My mum would occasionally sew dupattas. Still, I wouldn't say I like the scent of those blankets and the machine's noise. I've had enough of poverty with my family and don't want to witness it again. If you run a background check, you will find that most comedians have a poor background.” 

    Bharti continued, saying "she used to become sad during festivals. She would stand near other kids bursting crackers during Diwali. While my mother worked at people's houses, I used to sit near the door," she added. She'd clean the toilets. They would offer her leftover meals as they were leaving. Their stale food would become our fresh food.” 

    Bharti Singh began her career on the comedy show 'Great Indian Laughter Challenge,' where she finished second runner-up, and there was no turning back for her after that. She became a household celebrity and soared to stardom with her stand-up comedy child persona, Lalli.

    She later performed on Comedy Circus as a competitor. She has also hosted various reality programmes, including Comedy Nights Bachao, which she co-hosted with Krishna Abhishek, India's Got Talent seasons 5, 6, and 7, Sony TV's India's Greatest Dancer, and Colors TV's Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, which she co-hosted with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

    In 2022, April, Bharti embraced parenthood when she welcomed her first kid, a newborn boy, Laksh, and christened him Golla.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
