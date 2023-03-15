Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress looks SEXY in saree as she romances with Pradeep Pandey-WATCH

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Fans have been going crazy over Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu and Monalisa's hot chemistry in the video for the song “Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi”; take a look

    Pradeep Pandey "Chintu" and Monalisa have been the most popular and successful actors in the Bhojpuri film business.
     

    They constantly delivered their greatest performances and captivated audiences with their on-screen connection. Fans have been swooning over their chemistry since their music video for "Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi" went viral. (WATCH VIDEO)

    The "Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi" music video is a sensuous and romantic delight for viewers. Pradeep and Monalisa are seen dancing and romancing in the most daring way possible.

    They have tremendous chemistry, and how they express their love for one another leaves you wanting more.
     

    Pradeep and Monalisa have again demonstrated why they are the most desired and cherished on-screen couple.
     

    You'll fall in love with them all over again after hearing "Susuk Susuk Ke Royee Thi," thanks to their chemistry.

    Their fans can't get enough of their hot chemistry, and the song has already become a huge hit among Bhojpuri music fans.

