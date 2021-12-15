Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu dons stunning red gown poses with Indian flag at Mumbai airport

Chandigarh’s Harnaaz Sandhu brought back the title for India after 21 years. Harnaaz returns home, looked donning a red gown at the Mumbai airport

Harnaaz Sandhu, from Chandigarh, has made India proud by being Miss Universe 2021. Miss Universe is a prestigious beauty pageant, and beauties from many countries worldwide partake in it. In 1994, Sushmita Sen had got the title of Miss Universe home and became the first Indian to win the crown. Later after six years, in 2000, Lara Dutta has crowned Miss Universe.



And now Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 after competing with contestants from 80 countries. She brought back the title for India after 21 years. FYI, she was at the top 3 with Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay. Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu's THIS answer won her Miss Universe 2021 crown; read in details

Talking about Harnaaz, she is a 21 years model from Chandigarh who also worked in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. Harnaaz completed her education at Shivalik Public School in Chandigarh.



According to reports, the prize money Harnaaz will get from the Miss Universe team is around USD 250,000, which is around Rs. 1.89 crores in Indian currency. Extra bonuses and lots of benefits also will be give. The cost of the crown is around USD 5 million (Rs. 37 crores).



A few hours back, Harnaaz returned to India from Israel. She looked stunning in a red gown, wearing the crown holding the Indian flag as she walked out of the airport. Also read: Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant

