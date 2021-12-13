  • Facebook
    Harnaaz Sandhu's THIS answer won her Miss Universe 2021 crown; read in details

    First Published Dec 13, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
    Harnaaz Sandhu, 21-year-old, made India proud as she was crowned at the Miss Universe 2021 prestigious title at the beauty pageant, which was held in Israel. Let us know what answer made her win it.

    It was a proud moment for India as the 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 at the beauty pageant held in Israel’s Eilat city. Sushmita Sen was the first to bring Miss Universe in 1994, later Lara Dutta in 2000; now, after 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned as the Miss Universe 2021, leaving behind Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa on the second and third spots, respectively.
     

    Early morning, the official Instagram account of Miss Universe Organisation shared the news saying, "The new Miss Universe is…India." Also a video clip went viral, showing Harnaaz Sandhu's winning moment and how she broke down when she heard her name as the next Miss Universe.

    Harnaaz Sandhu is from Chandigarh and has worked in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. Harnaaz Sandhu completed her schooling at Shivalik Public School in Chandigarh. So, many were searching for what answer made her win the crown during the pageant. Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    The question the judges asked Harnaaz during the pageant was, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" To which she answered, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself with others, and let's talk about more meaningful things worldwide. Come out, voice for yourself, because you are the captain of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself, and that is why I am standing here today."
     

    Not just that, during another round, Harnaaz was asked a question on climate change. "Many people think climate change is a hoax; what would you do to persuade them otherwise?" Harnaaz's answer made people go gaga over her, and the audience started complimenting her.  Also read: Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant
      

     

    Harnaaz Sandhu replied,  "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of issues, and it is all due to our reckless behaviour. I feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our every action could save or kill nature. Preventing and protecting is better than repent and repair, and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."

