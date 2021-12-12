Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant

Hailing from Chandigarh, Harnaaz Sandhu was once body-shamed in school, reportedly. Check out some details of India’s representative at the beauty pageant.

The 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant (Miss Universe 2021) will be held today, on Sunday, December 12 the southern city of Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India 2021, will be representing the country in this pageant. Ahead of the beauty pageant which has all the eyes of the world on it, let us get to know about our Indian contender better.

Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. She did her early education at Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. The 21-year-old graduate is pursuing a master’s degree.

While she has been active in various modelling assignments and competitions even before she became Miss India 2021, she did not quit her studies.

Back in school, Harnaaz Sandhu was body-shamed at a young age, reportedly. If media reports are to be believed, Miss India 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, was ridiculed for being thin during her school days, which put her in depression. However, her family’s support helped her come out of it.

Harnaaz Sandhu is very fond of food, but at the same time, she also takes full care of her fitness. The model has an impressive fitness regime.

She gave her first stage performance during a show in college in the year 2017. It was after that that her modelling career was started.

Harnaaz Sandhu is an adventurer as well as love sports. The young model is very fond of horse riding, swimming and travelling.

