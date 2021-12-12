  • Facebook
    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant

    Hailing from Chandigarh, Harnaaz Sandhu was once body-shamed in school, reportedly. Check out some details of India’s representative at the beauty pageant.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    The 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant (Miss Universe 2021) will be held today, on Sunday, December 12 the southern city of Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India 2021, will be representing the country in this pageant. Ahead of the beauty pageant which has all the eyes of the world on it, let us get to know about our Indian contender better.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Chandigarh, Punjab. She did her early education at Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. The 21-year-old graduate is pursuing a master’s degree.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    While she has been active in various modelling assignments and competitions even before she became Miss India 2021, she did not quit her studies.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    Back in school, Harnaaz Sandhu was body-shamed at a young age, reportedly. If media reports are to be believed, Miss India 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, was ridiculed for being thin during her school days, which put her in depression. However, her family’s support helped her come out of it.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    Harnaaz Sandhu is very fond of food, but at the same time, she also takes full care of her fitness. The model has an impressive fitness regime.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    She gave her first stage performance during a show in college in the year 2017. It was after that that her modelling career was started.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    Harnaaz Sandhu is an adventurer as well as love sports. The young model is very fond of horse riding, swimming and travelling.

    Miss Universe 2021: Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, the woman representing India at the prestigious beauty pageant drb

    Image: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

    Before qualifying for the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu has won several accolades. These include the title of Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star in 2018, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and Miss Universe India in 2021. Miss Universe 2021 will be hosted by Steve Harvey. The three-hour program will be broadcast on Fox TV channel in the United States of America. Apart from this, it will also be broadcast in 180 countries.

