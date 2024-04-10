Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: Popular OnlyFans model's Beyoncé remark goes viral; here's what she said

Mia Khalifa's statement about Beyoncé taking over social media comes after reports that the singer is about to launch a new tour. Khalifa appears to be a fan of Queen Bey's new sound, as he honoured the vocalist with a tweet on X, previously Twitter.

The R&B icon released her debut country album, Cowboy Carter, on March 29, and it became Spotify's most-played album in a single day in 2024.

The image, taken in 1976 by Armenian-Egyptian photographer Van Leo, depicts Egyptian pop sensation Sherihan, then 14, appearing in a cowboy outfit complete with waistcoat, boots, and hat.

"Me at the Cowboy Carter tour, 2024," Khalifa wrote with the photo. The 31-year-old was raised in Lebanon and frequently discusses her Middle Eastern roots and subjects that matter to her on social media, such as the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mia Khalifa's social media post, shared a few days back, has earned over 419,000 views and still going viral.

Rumours that Beyoncé was working on a country album circulated for a time before the 42-year-old revealed Cowboy Carter in February. Newsweek emailed Beyoncé's agents.

The former Destiny's Child star announced the news during Super Bowl LVIII while appearing in a Wild West-themed Verizon commercial.

Shortly after, two tracks from the album—"Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages"—were released exclusively on Tidal.

