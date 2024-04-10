Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: Popular OnlyFans model's Beyoncé remark goes viral; here's what she said

    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa's statement about Beyoncé taking over social media comes after reports that the singer is about to launch a new tour. Khalifa appears to be a fan of Queen Bey's new sound, as he honoured the vocalist with a tweet on X, previously Twitter.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The R&B icon released her debut country album, Cowboy Carter, on March 29, and it became Spotify's most-played album in a single day in 2024.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khalifa appears to be a fan of Queen Bey's new sound, as he honoured the vocalist with a tweet on X, previously Twitter. The former adult film star posted a historical photo from Middle East & North Africa Visuals (@menavisualss).

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    The image, taken in 1976 by Armenian-Egyptian photographer Van Leo, depicts Egyptian pop sensation Sherihan, then 14, appearing in a cowboy outfit complete with waistcoat, boots, and hat.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    "Me at the Cowboy Carter tour, 2024," Khalifa wrote with the photo. The 31-year-old was raised in Lebanon and frequently discusses her Middle Eastern roots and subjects that matter to her on social media, such as the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa's social media post, shared a few days back, has earned over 419,000 views and still going viral.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rumours that Beyoncé was working on a country album circulated for a time before the 42-year-old revealed Cowboy Carter in February. Newsweek emailed Beyoncé's agents.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    The former Destiny's Child star announced the news during Super Bowl LVIII while appearing in a Wild West-themed Verizon commercial. 

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Shortly after, two tracks from the album—"Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages"—were released exclusively on Tidal.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    The former Destiny's Child star announced the news during Super Bowl LVIII while appearing in a Wild West-themed Verizon commercial. Shortly after, two tracks from the album—"Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages"—were released exclusively on dal.
     

