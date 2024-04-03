Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model goes braless in white tanktop and red bikini bottom; check out pics

    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    A few days back, Wiz Khalifa revealed a partnership with Mia Khalifa. On Twitter, the musician stated that he had collaborated with the former adult film actor for a release under his marijuana brand, Khalifa Kush.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wiz Khalifa recently revealed an impending collaboration with Mia Khalifa, which sparked a frenzy among fans.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the tweet, Wiz Khalifa uploaded a photograph of himself with the actress, along with the statement, "Y'all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush collab I got comin' wit @miakhalifa."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans reacted quickly to the post, sharing their enthusiasm for the long-awaited encounter between the two Khalifas.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khalifa Kush is a cannabis strain created by Wiz Khalifa in the 2010s and released in 2016, which he frequently mentions in his lyrics, nicknaming the brand "KK".

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For those who are unaware, Mia Khalifa rose to prominence in the adult business in the mid-2000s, and the latter part of her stage name is a tribute to Wiz Khalifa since she was a fan of his music when she began her career.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    About Mia Khalifa
    ​​​​​​​Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American former adult film actress, rose to prominence for her daring and controversial performances in the business. Her distinct style and assertive demeanour drove her to instant success. Despite the uproar, she maintained a forceful presence, even after shifting to different occupations.

