Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner jets off to New York with daughter Stormi

    First Published May 2, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster is accompanying mommy to the Met Gala 2022. Check out the pictures.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner is off to New York to attend the Met Gala 2022, the hottest event in the world of Fashion. A charitable event held each year for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the annual gala sees the best of celebrities in attendance each year. Vogue’s Anna Wintour, along with her team, has been aerating the guest list since 1995. Among the 600 celebrities who will be attending this year’s ball, includes the name of Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. And guess who is accompanying the owner of Kylie cosmetics for the gala?

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Well, Kylie Jenner has a very special person accompanying her to the grand Met Gala 2022. It is none other than her and Travis Barker’s elder daughter, Stormi Webster.

    ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter Stormi Webster and herself from a private jet. The mother-daughter duo jetted off to New York City where Met Gala 2022 is being held and will begin at 6 PM EST (May 3, 3.30 AM IST).

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner sported an oversized tan denim coat along with beige suede thigh-high boots, looking nothing less than stunning.

    ALSO READ: Want to attend Met Gala? Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance!

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    The owner of Kylie Cosmetics and mother of two, Kylie Jenner also carried a huge silver bag along with her. While sharing the photographs on her Instagram handle, she called Stormi Webster her "Travel buddy for life”.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sussanne Khan rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son birthday drb

    Sussanne Khan's rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son’s birthday

    hollywood WATCH Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets drb

    WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened RBA

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    Here how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video) RBA

    Here's how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video)

    Recent Stories

    Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

    Who is Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first-ever Chief Technology Officer?

    Delhi government misleading public with incorrect information Centre on power crisis gcw

    Delhi government misleading public with incorrect information: Centre on power crisis

    Mans hilarious workout video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Man’s hilarious workout video goes viral

    Chinas Beijing imposes strict COVID regulations amid labour holiday week - adt

    China's Beijing imposes strict COVID regulations amid labour holiday week

    Heatwave abates in north India IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi UP gcw

    Heatwave abates in north India; IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, UP

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon