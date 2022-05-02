Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner jets off to New York with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster is accompanying mommy to the Met Gala 2022. Check out the pictures.

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is off to New York to attend the Met Gala 2022, the hottest event in the world of Fashion. A charitable event held each year for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the annual gala sees the best of celebrities in attendance each year. Vogue’s Anna Wintour, along with her team, has been aerating the guest list since 1995. Among the 600 celebrities who will be attending this year’s ball, includes the name of Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. And guess who is accompanying the owner of Kylie cosmetics for the gala?

Well, Kylie Jenner has a very special person accompanying her to the grand Met Gala 2022. It is none other than her and Travis Barker’s elder daughter, Stormi Webster. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter Stormi Webster and herself from a private jet. The mother-daughter duo jetted off to New York City where Met Gala 2022 is being held and will begin at 6 PM EST (May 3, 3.30 AM IST).

Kylie Jenner sported an oversized tan denim coat along with beige suede thigh-high boots, looking nothing less than stunning. ALSO READ: Want to attend Met Gala? Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance!

