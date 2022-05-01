Want to attend Met Gala? Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance!

The hottest event in the fashion world, Met Gala, is just a day away. If you have been wondering how to make a cut to the guest list, then this article is for you!

With Met Gala 2022 just a day away, the excitement around seeing the biggest event of the fashion world. As the world’s finest couture is set to take place on Tuesday, May 2, everyone is eager to see the stars climb the Met steps. At the same time, there are many of us who want to be a part of the great event, trying to figure out ways in which we can possibly score an invite. Though this year’s Met Gala is difficult to attend, if you are someone who wants to attend the couture, know that there are ways that can get you on the invite list. Known as the ‘Oscars of the East Coast’, Met Gala is basically a charity fundraiser held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Every year, since 1995, the invitation list to Met Gala has been carefully prepared by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her team. Only 600 people get invited to the world’s hottest fashion event each year, and if you wish to be the 601st person, here are 11 ways in which you get your name on the RSVP list.

Donate a whopping amount of money! If you thought Met Gala came with an easy ticket, you are highly mistaken. There are two categories of people who cut through the list – one, who have donated money as well as time to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and two, companies and fashion houses who are able to buy tables at the event. These tables could cost anything between $75,000 to $250,000 depending upon the brand as well as their relations with Vogue. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

Become the ‘It’ celebrity: All those celebs that you see attending, you think they buy tickets to the show? Of course not! The team at Vogue keeps a year-long check on the hottest celebrities of the year. Based on that, they send out their invites. They then send out their names to the fashion houses attending it, asking them to invite them as their guests.

Date a famous celebrity! If you can make your way to dating an A-lister right before Met Gala, you certainly stand a chance of attending it as their plus one.

Download TikTok and become a star: If you thought that TikTok stars don’t get invited to this biggest fashion couture, you are wrong. This year’s Met Gala has famous TikTok stars Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio on their invite list. So, maybe you want to create some viral videos and get your invitation.

Become an employee at Vogue: The easiest way is possible to work at work. The chances of getting an invitation to attend the event are higher, comparatively. Sure, you don’t mind spending sleepless nights at work if that, if that makes you a cut for the annual gala.

Perform at the Gala: Justin Bieber was invited to perform at the Met Gala last year. Maybe you can make your make as a performer at the event; if not, try dating the performer. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

Sponsor Met Gala: Another easy way to get yourself to attend the annual gala is by becoming a major sponsor with them. Gucci, Amazon and Moda Operandi are just some of the few brands that are the sponsors.

Plead Anna Wintour to let you buy a ticket: Rumour has it that Kate Upton wanted to attend Met Gala so desperately that when she met Anna Wintour, she gave her a cheque for $25,000 to get an individual seat at the gala.

