Met Gala 2022: Was Kim Kardashian banned by Anna Wintour?

As the fashion world’s most iconic event inches closer, here is an interesting story about Met Gala, Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour.

Image: Getty Images

Only a few more hours are left to go for the world to witness the hottest event of the year, also knowns as the ‘Oscar of the East Coast’. Each year, some 600 celebrities are invited to attend Met Gala is the biggest event in the world of fashion. This annual celebrity gala is basically a charity fundraiser that is held each year, it is held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts’ Costume Institute. All the hottest celebrities of the year get invited to the gala, and this year’s event is going to be no less than all the previous editions of the Met Gala held in the past. As the event approaches, here is an interesting story about how Kim Kardashian got invited to the Gala.

Kim Kardashian is one of the celebrity guests at the event that everyone waits to watch climb the Met steps. Her costume for Met Gala has always been the talking point. But, would you believe that Kim alone possibly could not have made it to the event, had it not been for Kanye West? ALSO READ: Want to attend Met Gala? Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance!

Well, there is an interesting story that goes around the three – Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour. It is a known fact that the invitations to the 600 celebrities are sent each year, since 1995, by Wintour. Those in the good books of her, definitely score an invite.

If rumours are to be believed, the Vogue editor did not like Kim Kardashian one bit, until a few years ago. Talks also suggest that Anna Wintour had even, in fact, banned her from Met Gala. However, things changed in Kim’s favour – all because of her ex-husband, Kanye West. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

A few years ago, Kanye West was chosen as the featured performer at the Met Gala. And that is it! That is when Kim Kardashian, the reality star, climbed the stairs of the Met and became a permanent guest at the fashion event.

