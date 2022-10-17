Meet world's 10 most beautiful women; Deepika Padukone joins the list with Kim, Taylor Swift, HoYeon Jung

Along with Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande, Deepika Padukone is one of the top ten most attractive women in the world, according to science. According to some, the world's most beautiful lady is Jodie Comer.

Jodie Comer is the most attractive woman in the world. Kim Kardashian and Beyonce both entered the top 10, according to Golden Ratio. On the list of the top 10 most beautiful women in the world, Deepika Padukone is the only Indian. The scientist who allegedly employed the most recent computerised mapping techniques to apply the ancient Greek method known as the "Golden Ratio of Beauty" to determine the world's most attractive women placed the Bollywood star in the ninth position on the list.



According to a source, actor Jodie Comer was just named the most beautiful woman in the world by UK-based plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva because her facial features matched the ideal ratio. Other contestants, including actor Zendaya and model Bella Hadid, were ranked second and third, respectively, for having the physical attributes necessary to be named the most beautiful women in the world.

Bollywood's current queen Deepika Padukone, has earned a spot on the list of the most beautiful women in the world, including Taylor Swift, HoYeon Jun, and other world-famous figures, according to the Golden Ratio, a mathematical formula initially developed by the Greeks. Look at this. Jodie Comer, who plays Killing Eve, came in first on the list of the most attractive women in the world with a score of 94.52% on the Golden Ratio.

Hollywood actress Zendaya, who starred in Euphoria, took second place with a score of 94.37% on the Golden ratio.

Supermodel and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bella Hadid came in third with a score of 94.35%.



International pop singer Beyonce With a golden ratio of 92.44%, pop singer Beyonce has moved up to the fourth position.



Popular pop singer Ariana Grande, a popular singer, is ranked fifth with a golden ratio score of 91.81%.

The sixth-placed is taken by singer Taylor Swift, who has won 11 Grammy Awards and has a golden ratio rating of 91.64%.



Jourdan Dunn, a supermodel from the United Kingdom, came in eighth with a 91.39% Golden ratio. The model has more than 3.4m followers on Instagram.

Mother of four, Kim Kardashian has moved to seventh place with a score of 91.28% on the Golden ratio.



Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who received 91.22% on the Golden Ratio, took the ninth position.

