Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BMTC electric bus drivers claim being 'underpaid', stage protest at Shantinagar bus depot

    Electric bus drivers at Shantinagar Bus Depot in Bengaluru, employed by Tata on behalf of BMTC, are protesting underpaid wages and poor working conditions. They claim salary discrepancies, unmet promises regarding Provident Fund contributions, and a lack of basic amenities. The protest, involving about 120 drivers, has halted operations at the depot, affecting BMTC's service continuity.

    Bengaluru: BMTC electric bus drivers claim being 'underpaid', stage protest at Shantinagar bus depot vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 14, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    BMTC electric bus drivers stage protest against unpaid wages and poor working conditions at Shantinagar Bus Depot in Bengaluru, bringing operations to a standstill. This demonstration, occurring merely two months after the depot's opening, emphasizes the mounting dissatisfaction among the drivers.

    The drivers, employed by Tata Company on a contract basis to operate electric buses for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), gathered in front of Shantinagar Depot-3, refusing to carry out their duties until their demands were met.

    One of the primary grievances voiced by the drivers was the discrepancy in salary payments. Despite being promised a salary of ₹26,000, many drivers claimed to receive only ₹18,000. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding deductions for Provident Fund (PF) contributions, with allegations that the deducted amounts had not been deposited into their PF accounts.

    Furthermore, drivers expressed frustration over the lack of basic amenities at their workplace. Despite being employed to operate buses for Arya Company, a subcontractor of Tata, drivers complained about the absence of drinking water, toilet facilities, and suitable accommodation.

    Depot-3, which operates 113 electric buses on a contract basis, relies on drivers working in three shifts. The ongoing protest disrupted services, prompting BMTC officials to call in drivers from other depots to continue operations temporarily.

    Despite assurances from BMTC officials to expedite salary payments, a significant number of drivers remained unconvinced and resolved to continue their protest until their concerns were adequately addressed. The protest, which involved around 120 bus drivers, highlighted the deep-seated issues surrounding wage disparities and working conditions within the public transportation sector. 

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy DK Shivakumar assert Govt's stability, rubbishes 'Operation Kamala' rumours vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy DK Shivakumar assert Govt's stability, rubbish 'Operation Kamala' rumours

    Jain Heritage school in Bengaluru receives midnight bomb threat via email, probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: Jain Heritage school in Bengaluru receives midnight bomb threat via email, probe underway

    Bengaluru: 1000 trees fall in 7 days as heavy rains wreaks havoc, BBMP set to auction trunks from spot vkp

    Bengaluru: 1000 trees fall in 7 days as heavy rains wreaks havoc, BBMP set to auction trunks from spot

    Will not attempt to topple Karnataka Congress govt: BJP chief BY Vijayendra vkp

    Will not attempt to topple Karnataka Congress govt: BJP chief BY Vijayendra

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here's how to stay aware vkp

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here’s how to stay aware

    Recent Stories

    Bomb threat email targets several Delhi hospitals, search operation underway AJR

    BREAKING: Bomb threat email targets several Delhi hospitals, search ops underway

    Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth: Know about Facebook founder's personal life RBA

    Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth: Know about Facebook founder's personal life

    Which city is known as 'City of Dead'? 7 things to know on the place ATG

    Which city is known as 'City of Dead'? 7 things to know on the place

    Are Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir insecure of Pakistani artists? RKK

    Are Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir insecure of Pakistani artists?

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy DK Shivakumar assert Govt's stability, rubbishes 'Operation Kamala' rumours vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy DK Shivakumar assert Govt's stability, rubbish 'Operation Kamala' rumours

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon