Which city is known as 'City of Dead'? 7 things to know on the place

Discover Cairo's enigmatic City of the Dead, where life intertwines with history amidst Islamic architecture and economic vibrancy

Image credits: Pixabay

Living Among the Dead

City of the Dead are not just burial grounds but also inhabited by the living. Many people have turned mausoleums and tombs into makeshift homes

Image credits: Pixabay

Historical Significance

The cemetery has historical importance, with some of Egypt's most prominent figures buried there

Image credits: Pixabay

Tourism and Cultural Interest

While the idea of visiting a cemetery might seem morbid to some, the City of the Dead attracts tourists interested in its unique history and architecture

Image credits: Pixabay

Social Services

The government provides basic services to residents of the City of the Dead, including schools, health clinics, and even postal services

Image credits: Pixabay

Economic Activity

Despite its association with death, the City of the Dead is a lively place with economic activities such as small businesses, workshops, and even markets

Image credits: Pixabay

Conservation Efforts

In recent years, there have been efforts to preserve and restore parts of the City of the Dead, recognizing its cultural and historical significance

Image credits: Pixabay

Islamic Architecture

Within the City of the Dead, you can find examples of exquisite Islamic architecture in the form of mausoleums and mosques

Image credits: Pixabay
