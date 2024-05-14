Which city is known as 'City of Dead'? 7 things to know on the place

Lifestyle
Discover Cairo's enigmatic City of the Dead, where life intertwines with history amidst Islamic architecture and economic vibrancy
City of the Dead are not just burial grounds but also inhabited by the living. Many people have turned mausoleums and tombs into makeshift homes
The cemetery has historical importance, with some of Egypt's most prominent figures buried there
While the idea of visiting a cemetery might seem morbid to some, the City of the Dead attracts tourists interested in its unique history and architecture
The government provides basic services to residents of the City of the Dead, including schools, health clinics, and even postal services
Despite its association with death, the City of the Dead is a lively place with economic activities such as small businesses, workshops, and even markets
In recent years, there have been efforts to preserve and restore parts of the City of the Dead, recognizing its cultural and historical significance
Within the City of the Dead, you can find examples of exquisite Islamic architecture in the form of mausoleums and mosques