Naughty at 30: Keerthy Suresh’s 5 ULTRA-HOT and SEXY pictures

One of the most talented Indian actresses, also a National Award-winner, Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Here are five interesting facts about the actor along with her hot and sexy pictures.

Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has turned 30 today! She is deemed one of the most talented actors in the country, who predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Apart from these two film industries, Keerthy has also acted in the Malayalam film industry. The love for cinema runs in Keerthy’s blood as she was born to producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. Since the time of her acting debut,, Keerthy has starred in many successful projects including ‘Ring Master’, ‘Remo’, ‘Nenu Local’, ‘Mahanati’, ‘Sarkar’, and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, among many others. As she enters a new decade of her life today, on October 17, here are five interesting things fans must know about her.

ALSO READ: Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

She started as a child artist: Before stepping into the word of acting as a lead actor, Keerthy had already marked her film debut. As a kid, she was seen in a few Malayalam films including ‘Pilots’, ‘Achaneyanenikkishtam’ and ‘Kuberan’.