Naughty at 30: Keerthy Suresh’s 5 ULTRA-HOT and SEXY pictures
One of the most talented Indian actresses, also a National Award-winner, Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Here are five interesting facts about the actor along with her hot and sexy pictures.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has turned 30 today! She is deemed one of the most talented actors in the country, who predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Apart from these two film industries, Keerthy has also acted in the Malayalam film industry. The love for cinema runs in Keerthy’s blood as she was born to producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. Since the time of her acting debut,, Keerthy has starred in many successful projects including ‘Ring Master’, ‘Remo’, ‘Nenu Local’, ‘Mahanati’, ‘Sarkar’, and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, among many others. As she enters a new decade of her life today, on October 17, here are five interesting things fans must know about her.
She started as a child artist: Before stepping into the word of acting as a lead actor, Keerthy had already marked her film debut. As a kid, she was seen in a few Malayalam films including ‘Pilots’, ‘Achaneyanenikkishtam’ and ‘Kuberan’.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Her acting debut: The beauty that Keerthy Suresh is, her acting debut as a lead actor came with Priyadarshan’s horror film ‘Geethaanjali’. Keerthy was still in college when she shot the film during her semester break.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
A fashion designing by degree: Keerthy Suresh has always impressed everyone with her sartorial choices. Her fans would be shocked to know that before being an actor, Keerthy is a fashion designer by degree. She went to study at Chennai's Pearl Academy where she completed her degree in fashion design followed by a four-month designing program in Scotland and a two-month internship in London.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
A vegetarian: When it comes to meals, Keerthy Suresh’s choice is of a vegetarian diet. Given how health conscious she is, Keerthy eats healthy and also exercises regularly, despite her hectic shoot schedules.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
A National Award winner: The young actor has already proved her mettle by winning a National Award for her performance as Savitri in Nag Ashwin’s film ‘Mahanati’. Apart from this, she has received several other awards as well.