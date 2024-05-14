Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bomb threat email targets several Delhi hospitals, search ops underway

    Just weeks ago, nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were thrown into turmoil following hoax bomb emails received on May 1. The false alarms triggered widespread panic among school administrations and parents, reflecting the escalating concern over security threats in educational institutions.

    First Published May 14, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Delhi has once again rattled by bomb threat emails as at least four hospitals in the city reported receiving ominous warnings on Tuesday (May 14) morning. Among the medical institutions targeted were the Delhi State Cancer Institute near the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Department.

    While the calls are currently under scrutiny, the fire department assured that verification processes were underway to ascertain the credibility of the threats. This incident adds to a series of bomb hoax scares that have plagued various sectors across the country, coinciding with the heightened security measures amid ongoing elections.

    Just weeks ago, nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were thrown into turmoil following hoax bomb emails received on May 1. The false alarms triggered widespread panic among school administrations and parents, reflecting the escalating concern over security threats in educational institutions.

    Subsequently, on May 6, seven schools in Ahmedabad fell victim to similar scare tactics, with bomb threats arriving via email. Investigations revealed that the emails were traced back to servers with Russian IP addresses, yet no hazardous materials were discovered during thorough searches conducted by bomb disposal units.

    The wave of bomb threat emails persisted, reaching the Delhi airport and various prominent hospitals in the city on Sunday. However, subsequent investigations unveiled the falsity of these threats, highlighting the disruptive nature of such malicious acts.

    In a concerning development yesterday, the threat spectrum widened as four schools in Jaipur became targets of bomb threats communicated via email. Swift measures were enacted, with students promptly sent home, and bomb disposal squads, accompanied by sniffer dogs, mobilized to conduct thorough sweeps of the premises.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
