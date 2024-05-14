Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth: Know about Facebook founder's personal life

Lifestyle
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of tech titan Meta, rose from Harvard dropout to millionaire through a number of digital endeavours over the years.
Mark Zuckerberg holds around 350 million Meta shares. With the additional payouts, he may get almost $175 million every few months before taxes.
This demonstrates how much money he's making thanks to Meta's dividend policy.
Meta, originally known as Facebook, Inc., is the parent company for most of Mark's ventures, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Novi, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
He is the world's ninth wealthiest individual and the youngest self-made billionaire. Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is $163. 4.
His car collection includes mostly of practical and daily vehicles such as the VW Golf GTI, Honda Fit, Acura TSX, and Infiniti G25, with one standout being his Pagani Huayra.
According to Wired's research, key components of Mark Zuckerberg's island retreat, including as an underground bunker and interconnected treehouses, are owned here.
His notable property in Palo Alto, California, is valued at over USD 50 million. This property, which is around 5000 square feet, features 5 bedrooms & hardwood floors throughout.