    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eying for third term, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi (WATCH)

    In 2014, Varanasi had witnessed a historic clash when PM Modi contested against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, solidified its position as a BJP stronghold with PM Modi's resounding victory, securing over 3 lakh votes.

    In a significant political journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 14) filed his nomination from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, seeking a third term from the historic constituency. The nomination filing followed a grand roadshow the day before, covering a 6-km stretch, where PM Modi pledged to usher in more development for the city if re-elected.

    Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha, Sanjay Sonkar are the four proposers of PM Modi for Varanasi Lok Sabha nomination.

    Expressing his emotions and gratitude, PM Modi had said, "I am overwhelmed and emotional! I did not even realize how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. I had said that Maa Ganga had called me. Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai (today Maa Ganga has adopted me)."

    In 2014, Varanasi had witnessed a historic clash when PM Modi contested against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, solidified its position as a BJP stronghold with PM Modi's resounding victory, securing over 3 lakh votes. The constituency, comprising five assembly seats, has been a battleground for the BJP and Congress over the years.

    With a demographic makeup of 75% Hindus, 20% Muslims, and 5% other religions, Varanasi has remained a crucial political arena. The urban-rural divide, with 65% urban and 35% rural population, adds complexity to its political landscape.

    Reflecting on his past terms and outlining future plans, PM Modi said, "During the period of the Congress and INDI alliance, this city of spirituality and faith was always neglected, but we are working day and night with the resolution of building a divine and grand Kashi."

    "As a servant of the people, it has always been my endeavor to make the lives of the people of Kashi easier. I am confident that a developed Varanasi will make an invaluable contribution to fulfilling the resolution of a developed India along with a developed Uttar Pradesh," he added.

    Asserting his commitment to the city and its heritage, PM Modi concluded, "With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I will always remain dedicated to the service of his Kashi. Jai Baba Vishwanath!"

