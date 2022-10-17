Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a plunging neckline salwar suit, actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle. A couple of days ago, the ‘Mili’ actor posted another photo dump on social media, featuring herself in a red hot saree.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor has once again succeeded in looking sensational and spectacular in her latest pictures. Wearing a hot light-blue salwar suit, Janhvi has got the temperature soaring and how! The actor took out another leaf from her ethnic lookbook that has got us all sweating and weak in the knees. Looking her stunning best, the ‘Mili’ actor has left even the fashion police in awe of her style, proving yet again why she is considered one of the hottest fashionistas in the Hindi film industry.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a slew of pictures in a light blue-coloured salwar suit. With a plunging neckline that revealed her cleavage, she wore a kurti which came with intricate handwork all over it.

    ALSO READ: Naughty at 30: Keerthy Suresh’s 5 ULTRA-HOT and SEXY pictures

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The kurti with details of white thread in leaf patterns had a slit at the front which showed off Janhvi Kapoor’s midriff. It also appears that the kurti, which has sleeves till the elbow, is made from a tissue fabric.

    ALSO READ: Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor’s jaw-dropping pictures in desi-avatar make her look drop-dead-gorgeous. She paired the kurti with what appeared to be matching straight palazzo pants in satin fabric.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor accessories her ethnic look with oxidized silver kadas and an emerald ring. She also wore pearl drop earrings to complete her traditional attire.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    As for the make-up, Janhvi Kapoor opted for hues of orange for the eyes and the lips. She added a hint of shimmer to her eyeshadow while loading her lashes with thick coats of mascara, and her eyebrows defined to perfection.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Mili’, scheduled to hit the cinema halls on November 4. The film is backed by her father, Boney Kapoor.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala RBA

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    Kim Kardashian is a Christian reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement RBA

    'Kim Kardashian is a Christian' reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video RBA

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video

    House of The Dragon review Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9 drb

    House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    Doctor G Box Office Collection Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earned THIS much on Sunday drb

    Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer earned THIS much on Sunday

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit - adt

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit

    Air traffic volume expected to increase likely to recover to pre pandemic level Report gcw

    Air traffic volume expected to increase, likely to recover to pre-pandemic level: Report

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them sur

    Diwali 2022: Worried about cavities this festive season? Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them

    Recent Videos

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon