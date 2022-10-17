Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear
Looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a plunging neckline salwar suit, actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle. A couple of days ago, the ‘Mili’ actor posted another photo dump on social media, featuring herself in a red hot saree.
Janhvi Kapoor has once again succeeded in looking sensational and spectacular in her latest pictures. Wearing a hot light-blue salwar suit, Janhvi has got the temperature soaring and how! The actor took out another leaf from her ethnic lookbook that has got us all sweating and weak in the knees. Looking her stunning best, the ‘Mili’ actor has left even the fashion police in awe of her style, proving yet again why she is considered one of the hottest fashionistas in the Hindi film industry.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a slew of pictures in a light blue-coloured salwar suit. With a plunging neckline that revealed her cleavage, she wore a kurti which came with intricate handwork all over it.
The kurti with details of white thread in leaf patterns had a slit at the front which showed off Janhvi Kapoor’s midriff. It also appears that the kurti, which has sleeves till the elbow, is made from a tissue fabric.
Janhvi Kapoor’s jaw-dropping pictures in desi-avatar make her look drop-dead-gorgeous. She paired the kurti with what appeared to be matching straight palazzo pants in satin fabric.
Janhvi Kapoor accessories her ethnic look with oxidized silver kadas and an emerald ring. She also wore pearl drop earrings to complete her traditional attire.
As for the make-up, Janhvi Kapoor opted for hues of orange for the eyes and the lips. She added a hint of shimmer to her eyeshadow while loading her lashes with thick coats of mascara, and her eyebrows defined to perfection.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Mili’, scheduled to hit the cinema halls on November 4. The film is backed by her father, Boney Kapoor.