    'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and others part of reality show; checked confirmed list

    Get ready for heart-stopping stunts as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' unveils its daring lineup, including Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar, mentored by Rohit Shetty

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and others part of reality show; checked confirmed list
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 14, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    The anticipation surrounding the lineup of contestants for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' has finally been quelled as the show's final list is out. Hosted by the acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty, this season promises to deliver high-octane stunts and nerve-wracking challenges that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

    Here's an exclusive look at the confirmed roster of daredevils who will be battling it out on the adrenaline-fueled reality show:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Aditi Sharma: The versatile actor expressed her thrill at being a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', stating that it offers her a platform to showcase her raw, unfiltered self. With no scripts or rehearsals, Aditi is geared up to reveal her authentic self to the audience and embrace the challenges that lie ahead.

    Karan Veer Mehra: A fitness enthusiast and adventure seeker, Karan Veer Mehra is excited to embark on this new journey of pushing his physical and mental limits. With Rohit Shetty guiding the contestants, Karan Veer is prepared to confront his fears head-on and make the most out of this transformative experience.

    Niyati Fatnani: Making her debut in the realm of reality shows, Niyati Fatnani is eager to overcome her fears, push her limits, and acquire new skills on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. With a background in dance, Niyati aims to leverage her flexibility to tackle the daunting stunts under the mentorship of Rohit Shetty.

    Samarth Jurel: Having entertained audiences in 'Bigg Boss 17', Samarth Jurel is ready to take on a new challenge that demands both mental strength and physical prowess. Reflecting on his previous experience, Samarth is geared up to face his fears and showcase his courage on the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' stage.

    Abhishek Kumar: Runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 17', Abhishek Kumar is excited to showcase his daredevil side on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. Overcoming his claustrophobia is a personal goal for Abhishek, and he sees this show as the perfect opportunity to do so. Mentored by Rohit Shetty, Abhishek is ready to receive the audience's love once again and fulfill his dream of participating in such an action-packed show.

    Earlier, the inclusion of Asim Riaz and Krishna Shroff had already stirred up excitement among fans. With a promise of adrenaline-packed spectacles and heart-stopping stunts, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' is set to captivate audiences and keep them glued to their screens. Stay tuned for the thrilling journey ahead on Colors.

