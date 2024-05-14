Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Salman Khan house firing case: Sixth accused arrested from Haryana by Mumbai Crime Branch

    On Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended the sixth accused, Harpal Singh who is a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member from Fatehabad, Haryana.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 14, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    The sixth suspect in the Salman Khan house firing case has been nabbed in Haryana. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended the sixth accused, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, in Fatehabad, Haryana. The accused name is Harpal Singh, a 34-year-old from Fatehabad, Haryana resident. According to an official, he was nabbed by a Mumbai crime branch squad from his hometown on Monday evening. Singh was transported to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will appear before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court later that day, he said.

    This is the sixth arrest in the firing incident. Singh's name came up during an investigation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, another Bishnoi gang member arrested earlier this month in connection with the firing, according to the official. Singh had requested Chowdhary to do a reconnaissance outside Khan's home and had also given him Rs 2-3 lakh, according to the police. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently at the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is thought to be in the United States or Canada, have been named in the firing case.

    On April 14, two motorbike riders opened fire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra district before fleeing.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
