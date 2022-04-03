Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly Javed; check out her 7 hot, sexy pictures

Urfi Javed's sister Dolly Javed makes waves on social media with her stylish pictures; take a look

Urfi Javed has received much attention since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. Trolls have feasted on her most daring and weird clothes.



If you believe Urfi Javed has taken a lot of chances with her clothes, you're wrong. Urfi, who rose to stardom on Bigg Boss OTT, has taken a bolder approach to her design this time around. No, we're not referring to the spectacular cut-out gowns she regularly wears or the bikini tops she frequently wears. Urfi has employed an accessory to conceal her assets this time.

Urfi Javed, who is notorious for never settling for anyone who attempts to make fun of her or troll her, responded appropriately to both girls. The actress has often demonstrated that, whether people like her dress taste or not, she will not be swayed by popular opinion.

Urfi has been making news for the same reason over the previous few weeks. Urfi's sister, Dolly, was recently seen following her as Urfi was out and about in the city.

Dolly, on the other hand, avoided the media. Urfi's sister is currently the buzz of the town. We navigated past Urfi's sister.



Urfi Javed's sister is a fashionista as well. She has some incredible photoshoots and costumes to show off on Instagram.

We came upon a picture of her wearing a strapless denim dress that she had published. She's bold too!

Unlike her sister Urfi, who is frequently in the spotlight due to her unusual dress, Dolly avoids the spotlight.

According to her Instagram feed, one can conclude that she is a real fashionista who frequently provides huge fashion and style aspirations to her fans. Also Read: 7 hot bikini pictures of Camila Cabello; singer pens post on her struggles with 'body image'