    7 bikini pictures of Camila Cabello; singer pens post on her struggles with 'body image'

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Camila Cabello, a popular singer, speaks out about her challenges with body image in a lengthy Instagram post.
     

    Pop singer Camila Cabello speaks out about her challenges with body image in a lengthy Instagram post. The singer admitted that she is frequently "self-conscious" about wearing bikinis in public. She also chastised society for imposing unreasonable demands on women's appearance. The message from the singer comes only one day after she was seen in a bikini on a Miami beach.
     

    Sharing a long note on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Every time I've gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped - somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared - I've worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."
     

    Image: Camila Cabello/Instagram

    The Havana singer is a natural beauty who generally enchants her admirers with her bikini and swimsuit appearances. She did, however, lately express how 'vulnerable' she feels after being papped during her 'beach time.'

    Image: Camila Cabello/Instagram

    Camila mentioned how she had to justify herself when harsh remarks affected her self-esteem in her message. "When it affected my self-esteem, I told myself that I was thinking the thoughts of the culture, not my own. A culture that has become so accustomed to an idea of what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that it is absolutely unreal for many women "The message stated.
     

    Image: Camila Cabello/Instagram

    However, this isn't the first time Camila has spoken up about her body issues on social media. In 2019, the Senorita singer expressed her displeasure with those who tried to body shame her. 

    Image: Camila Cabello/Instagram

    The singer stated that she intended to commemorate the second anniversary of her popular song "Havana" with a photo, but when hunting for it, she came across an unpleasant article that criticised her figure. 
     

    Image: Camila Cabello/Instagram

    Camila went on to say that she wants to feel like a 7-year-old on the beach again.  " I looked at a group of toddlers giggling with excitement at the waves knocking them over- no sunglasses, n jewellery, no self-consciousness, just the innocence of children- which is the feeling I have always gone into nature for."

    Singer Shawn Mendes has spoken out about his recent breakup with Camila Cabello. After two years together, the pair decided to call it quits in November 2021. Also Read: Yearender 2021: Kim, Kanye West to Aamir Khan, Kiran to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya 10 celebrity breakups

    They revealed their decision to split up on their own Instagram stories, much to the chagrin of all Shamila shippers, who were taken aback because the duo had appeared absolutely delighted while spending Halloween together. Also Read: Before Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reportedly dated these men

