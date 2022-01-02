  • Facebook
    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend MC Gaullar; both share kiss, ring in New Year

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta welcomed the New Year with her handsome Spanish boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar. The couple sealed their special moment with a kiss. The actress shared some pictures from the celebrations.
     

    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend MC Gaullar; both share kiss, ring in New Year RCB

    Esha Gupta expressed her joy about the moment by saying, "2022 from mine to you." Esha and Manuel enjoying their quality time, shared their moment with their fans. Esha was seen in a stunning strappy corset dress copper in colour. On the other hand, Manuel looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit with a black bow tie.
     

    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend MC Gaullar; both share kiss, ring in New Year RCB

    In the pictures, Esha looked sexy as the dress was enhancing her perfect gorgeous curves. Esha is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Also Read: Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video

    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend MC Gaullar; both share kiss, ring in New Year RCB

    She is very active on social media regularly shares her bikini pictures. Esha is currently enjoying 5.9 million followers on Instagram. Also Read: Hotness alert! Esha Gupta goes 'TOPLESS' wearing just baggy jeans; take a look

    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend MC Gaullar; both share kiss, ring in New Year RCB

    Esha Gupta and MC Gaullar also celebrated a warm and cosy Christmas at their home. Esha donned a red top and black pants, and Gaullar wore a grey sweater with jeans. Both complement each other in every way.
     

    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend MC Gaullar; both share kiss, ring in New Year RCB

    A few days, ago Esha shared a fangirl moment with Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Sharing the picture on Instagram, which also shows Nadal’s business partner Manuel Campos Guallar, Esha wrote, “Thank you dear @rafaelnadal and family for hosting me in Abu Dhabi. It was such a pleasure watching you. This picture is most special to my dad♥️ #fanmoment 🐐"
     

