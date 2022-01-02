Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend MC Gaullar; both share kiss, ring in New Year

Esha Gupta and MC Gaulla celebrated New Year, shared some romantic pictures on social media; take a look

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta welcomed the New Year with her handsome Spanish boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar. The couple sealed their special moment with a kiss. The actress shared some pictures from the celebrations.



Esha Gupta expressed her joy about the moment by saying, "2022 from mine to you." Esha and Manuel enjoying their quality time, shared their moment with their fans. Esha was seen in a stunning strappy corset dress copper in colour. On the other hand, Manuel looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit with a black bow tie.



In the pictures, Esha looked sexy as the dress was enhancing her perfect gorgeous curves. Esha is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

She is very active on social media regularly shares her bikini pictures. Esha is currently enjoying 5.9 million followers on Instagram.

Esha Gupta and MC Gaullar also celebrated a warm and cosy Christmas at their home. Esha donned a red top and black pants, and Gaullar wore a grey sweater with jeans. Both complement each other in every way.

