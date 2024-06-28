Why are 'Khaidi no 6106' stickers trending on vehicles, mobile covers?

Karnataka
Khaidi No. 6106 is the prisoner number of Sandalwood star Darshan, who is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.
Darshan's fans are showing their support by using stickers with his prisoner number, 6106, on their mobile covers, bikes, and autos.
Mobile shops are experiencing high demand for 6106 stickers as fans rush to get them, showing immense love for their 'D Boss'.
Prisoner number 6106 is trending heavily on social media platforms, with fans posting pictures of their vehicles adorned with these stickers.
In cities like Bengaluru, it’s common to see bikes, autos, and cars displaying the 6106 stickers, making it a statewide trend.
Hundreds of fans are proudly displaying 6106 stickers on their vehicles, highlighting their dedication to supporting Darshan.
Mobile covers featuring Darshan's prisoner number 6106 have also become popular, adding to the trend.
Darshan has appealed to his fans from Parappa's Agrahara jail, a message that has gone viral, further boosting the trend.
The demand for Khaidi No. 6106 stickers shows no signs of slowing down, keeping mobile shop owners extremely busy.