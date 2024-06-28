Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THIS Bengaluru school includes chapter on Tamannaah Bhatia in class 7 text, stirs controversy

    Parents of Sindhi College students in Bengaluru are outraged over a class 7 lesson on actress Tamannaah, deeming it inappropriate and non-educational. They argue her filmography, including adult content, is unsuitable for children. Complaints have been filed with the Child Rights Commission, demanding immediate curriculum changes and action against the college's decision.

    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    Sindhi College in Hebbal, Bengaluru, is facing strong backlash from parents over the inclusion of a lesson on actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the curriculum for class 7 students. The controversy began when excerpts from the text were circulated in the media, sparking widespread criticism.

    The text, which appears as part of an extra-curricular lesson, includes details about Tamannaah's birth, her filmography, and her acting career in Telugu and Tamil cinema. This content has gone viral on social media, further fueling the debate.

    Parents are particularly upset about the appropriateness of the material, questioning its educational value. They argue that children do not need to learn about a film actress and are concerned about the nature of her films. Some parents even allege that Tamannaah has appeared in movies with adult content, which they find unsuitable for young students.

    In response to the controversy, parents have voiced their complaints to the Child Rights Commission and the Union of Private Schools, demanding immediate action against the college's decision. The school management has been accused of negligence in curriculum planning, leading to increased tension among the community.

    The lesson, titled "Migration, Community, and Conflict," also mentions Bollywood actor Ranbir Singh. Despite the intended focus on informing the Sindhi community, the inclusion of film industry figures has not been well-received.

    Parents continue to protest, urging the removal of such content from the school curriculum, emphasizing that it does not contribute to their children's education.

