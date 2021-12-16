Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is too-hot-to-handle as she flaunts her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram video; take a look

Esha Gupta knows how to be in the news by posting her attractive selfies and jaw-dropping shots on social media. She is very active on her Instargetan and keeps on entertaining her fans and followers. Her posts always take the internet by storm whenever she shares some content.

Today, the actress posted a video where she flaunts her curvaceous sexy figure. She is seen wearing a floral bikini where she looks super 'hawt'. Esha's fans dropped comments saying, "Wow so beautiful." while others dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Esha recently was seen attending the F1 Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. She opted for a brown pantsuit; she went braless setting the temperature soaring. She shared many photos of herself and captioned the post as, "Yup @f1."

Esha Gupta is called Kim Kardashian of India she has a perfect attitude and body like the Kardashian sisters to flaunt a bikini like a pro. In an interview, Esha Gupta revealed the secret of her perfect bikini body; she said yoga, regular gym, and a nutritious lifestyle for her fit body."

In October, Esha shared a few pictures of posing topless, enjoying sunbathing at a beautiful balcony. For that she got trolled by some social media users to which Gupta said that, "It's gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, "Waah bhai, kya body hai!.'"

Esha additionally voiced her exasperation over individuals who hold women accountable for encouraging rape with their choice of outfits. "It's their psyche that has to be condemned. Gupta said that a woman's clothes making people think about rape is problematic.

