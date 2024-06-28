Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maharashtra Budget 2024: Ajit Pawar's new scheme to ensure Rs 1500 monthly for women; key highlights

    Announcing the scheme in the State Assembly, Pawar, who also serves as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024."

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (June 28) presented the state budget during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly, unveiling several key initiatives, including the 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which promises Rs 1500 per month to women starting from July 2024.

    Announcing the scheme in the State Assembly, Pawar, who also serves as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024."

    In his budget speech, Pawar also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and expressed optimism about continued cooperation with the Union Government for the next five years.

    Addressing the needs of the agricultural sector, Pawar said, "We will provide a Rs 5000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra. Additionally, we will offer a Rs 5 per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers even after July 1, 2024."

    Further measures to support citizens included increasing monetary compensation for deaths due to animal attacks, raising the amount from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs for the next of kin.

    Pawar also announced a social welfare initiative under the CM Anna Chhatra Yojana and said, "We will provide three free LPG cylinders every year to all households."

