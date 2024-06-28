When Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about smoking marijuana; here's what he said

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui warned young that smoking marijuana is dangerous for their health and that they shouldn't take it. Read more below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken up about his prior experiences with marijuana and bhaang, a cannabis-infused drink. Siddiqui admitted on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast that he used to participate in these narcotics with pals, finding delight and amusement in the moment, but he no longer supports such behaviour. Reflecting on those days, he stated how the intoxication offered a one-of-a-kind and exciting high that he used to enjoy especially while travelling.

Siddiqui openly described his previous usage of marijuana as a mistake and stated that he does not wish to encourage such activities. He admitted that he had fun, "I realised later that I don’t want to promote it. I have made mistakes but the benefit was that the travelling was fun."

His candid account of those days includes memories of celebrating Holi, the Indian festival of colours when he would eat bhaang and experience an overpowering sensation of pleasure. He recalled instances when he felt like a mythical character from Indian mythology, performing for hours on end, wholly engrossed in his own universe.

He laughed as he recalled how, under the effect of bhaang, he would play numerous legendary roles from morning to night, including Ashwatthama, Karn, and Krishna. These performances were so intense that he frequently repeated the same conversations all day. Friends and spectators would subsequently criticise his repetitious actions, labelling him insane. His colourful performances took place in parks, buses, and anywhere he could find an audience, displaying his passionate and unfettered side.

Despite these amusing recollections, Siddiqui emphasised that he no longer participates in such activities and recommends the youth to do the same. His transition from carefree days to his current posture indicates his maturation and increased understanding of the dangers of substance abuse.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin has released his latest film, "Rautu Ka Raaz." In this film, he plays a cop in the small, peaceful village of Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand, which hasn't seen a murder in over 15 years. This new project appears to be a fascinating addition to Siddiqui's varied résumé. "Rautu Ka Raaz" will air on Zee5 on June 28, and fans are looking forward to his performance in the murder thriller.

