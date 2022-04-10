Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora: Bikini to short to gown, actress' 9 bolder-than-bold outfits (Pictures)

    First Published Apr 10, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

    Malaika Arora's clothes are sometimes hotter-than-hot, bolder-than-bold that they leave nothing to the imagination, check out a few here.

    Hip-clinging gym wears, yoga shorts, wafer-fine bikini bottoms – when Malaika Arora left little to the imagination with her bolder-than-bold outfits.
     

    Malaika Arora is an absolute stunner, maturing like good wine. The best thing is that she keeps going bold and showing off that gorgeous, age-defying figure with some truly risque clothes we love, without caring what anyone says. 

    Malaika Arora, the B-Town beauty who was involved in a car accident a few days ago, has finally turned to social media to express her thoughts and appreciation. 

    For those who are unaware, the diva was returning from a fashion event in Pune when she was involved in an accident and was brought to the hospital.
     

    Malaika's accident shook the nation as friends and followers hurried to social media to shower her with love and support.

    Good news for all well-wishers: Malaika appears to be feeling much better and even took a moment to thank everyone who has contributed to her quick recovery.
     

    Taking to Instagram, she recalled the entire event and started off with, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened." Also Read: Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

    She added, "Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff." Also Read: Is Dolly Javed following sister Urfi Javed's footsteps? Check out her bold pictures

    "My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring," she added. Also Read: IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is simply stunning in the swimming pool

