Malaika Arora: Bikini to short to gown, actress' 9 bolder-than-bold outfits (Pictures)

Malaika Arora's clothes are sometimes hotter-than-hot, bolder-than-bold that they leave nothing to the imagination, check out a few here.

Malaika Arora is an absolute stunner, maturing like good wine. The best thing is that she keeps going bold and showing off that gorgeous, age-defying figure with some truly risque clothes we love, without caring what anyone says.

Malaika Arora, the B-Town beauty who was involved in a car accident a few days ago, has finally turned to social media to express her thoughts and appreciation.

For those who are unaware, the diva was returning from a fashion event in Pune when she was involved in an accident and was brought to the hospital.



Malaika's accident shook the nation as friends and followers hurried to social media to shower her with love and support.

Good news for all well-wishers: Malaika appears to be feeling much better and even took a moment to thank everyone who has contributed to her quick recovery.



Taking to Instagram, she recalled the entire event and started off with, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened."

She added, "Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff."