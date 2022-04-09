Is Dolly Javed following sister Urfi Javed's footsteps? Check out her bold pictures

Urfi Javed has made headlines for her unusual dress choice. Now meet Urfi Javed’s younger sister Dolly Javed having fun with the waves

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed's daring/bold dress fashion has grabbed social media by storm. Every time she shares a video or photos of herself in new attire, it becomes the buzz of the town.



Leaving aside the fashion sense, have you checked Urfi Javed's younger sister Dolly Javed's social media post? She is just like her sister, as she is now ruling the internet with her latest posts.



Dolly Javed is seen having a lot of fun with the waves. Dolly often shares such images on social media, seeing which fans lose their hearts.



Like her elder sister Urfi Javed, Dolly Javed ensures that she wins the Instagram game and has a big fan following of over 58.8K followers on the social media network.



Urfi Javed's younger sister Dolly is also a fashionista as well. Dolly frequently posts similar photos on social media, causing followers to melt.



Dolly Javed just visited the beach and had a great time there. Take a look at these amusing photos of Dolly Javed.

The main difference between Urfi Javed and Dolly Javed is that the younger one is seldom seen in the public eye or caught by media/paparazzi, but her elder sibling is frequently.