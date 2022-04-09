Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Dolly Javed following sister Urfi Javed's footsteps? Check out her bold pictures

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    Urfi Javed has made headlines for her unusual dress choice. Now meet Urfi Javed’s younger sister Dolly Javed having fun with the waves 

    OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed's daring/bold dress fashion has grabbed social media by storm. Every time she shares a video or photos of herself in new attire, it becomes the buzz of the town.
     

    Leaving aside the fashion sense, have you checked Urfi Javed's younger sister Dolly Javed's social media post? She is just like her sister, as she is now ruling the internet with her latest posts.
     

    Dolly Javed is seen having a lot of fun with the waves. Dolly often shares such images on social media, seeing which fans lose their hearts. 
     

    Like her elder sister Urfi Javed, Dolly Javed ensures that she wins the Instagram game and has a big fan following of over 58.8K followers on the social media network.
     

    Urfi Javed's younger sister Dolly is also a fashionista as well. Dolly frequently posts similar photos on social media, causing followers to melt. 
     

    Dolly Javed just visited the beach and had a great time there. Take a look at these amusing photos of Dolly Javed.

    The main difference between Urfi Javed and Dolly Javed is that the younger one is seldom seen in the public eye or caught by media/paparazzi, but her elder sibling is frequently.  Also Read: Meet Urfi Javed's sister Dolly Javed; check out her 7 hot, sexy pictures

    A few days ago, Dolly shared some sultry photos of herself in a blue two-piece swimsuit, soaking in the sun's rays at the pool. "A Lil bit of pool time," she captioned the shot. Also Read: 7 hot bikini pictures of Camila Cabello; singer pens post on her struggles with 'body image'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash are stolen RBA

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash stolen

    Here what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement RBA

    Here's what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement

    Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis Ukraine war

    'Cannot stand by and watch': Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood-ayh

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    Recent Stories

    Intelligence failure : Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar over NCP's Sharad Pawar's residence attack -adt

    "Intelligence failure": Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar over NCP's Sharad Pawar's residence attack

    Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences-dnm

    Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: How is Hardik Pandya enjoying his captaincy stint with Gujarat Titans?-ayh

    IPL 2022: How is Hardik Pandya enjoying his captaincy stint with Gujarat Titans?

    Pakistan political crisis no trust motion parliament national assembly Imran Khan-dnm

    Live Updates: No-trust motion moved against Speaker, Dy Speaker; Imran's party leaders missing

    Exclusive Photos: Inside the Sangrahalaya that honours Indian Prime Ministers

    Exclusive: Inside the museum that honours Indian Prime Ministers

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon