IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is simply stunning in the swimming pool

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is equally famous among his fans. Meanwhile, her pictures from the swimming pool are stunning.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been doing a commendable job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Leading Gujarat Titans (GT), he has managed to keep the side unbeaten so far. In the meantime, his Bollywood wife from Serbia, Natasa Stankovic, has also set social media on fire with her bold beauty.

On Saturday, Natasa shared three pictures of hers from her swimming pool session at the team hotel in Mumbai. She is seen wearing a pink monokini and a sunglass as she faces against the sun, portraying a pretty look. In the following photos, she is wearing a transparent overcoat over his monokini as she poses for the camera before entering the pool.

In the final image, Natasa holds her overcoat and hat, along with a small hand purse, seemingly removing them and keeping them away as she prepares to dive into the pool. She is also wearing a grey towel around her waist for her pool session. "3rd one is my favourite 😎", she captioned the post on her social media handles.

On Thursday, Natasa shared a video of the same. In the video, she is rising from the pool water as she presents a stunning look of hers. Although she did not caption the video, Pandya commented using "❤️🔥" emojis. Notably, she keeps sharing some images of herself from her pool sessions and sometimes with her son Agastya, as the one below.

Considering Pandya, he helped GT register its third win of IPL 2022 in as many matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Put in to bat first, PBKs posted a compelling total of 189/9, thanks to Liam Livingstone's 64 and Rashid Khan's three-for. In reply, Shubman Gill's 96 did the primary job before Rahul Tewatia's twin sixes off the final two deliveries sealed the deal for GT by six wickets.

Brief scores: PBKS 189/9 (Dhawan- 35, Livingstone- 64; Rashid- 3/22) lost to GT 190/4 (Gill- 96, Sudharsan- 35; Rabada- 2/35) by six wickets.